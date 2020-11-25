Indian Navy inducts two American Predator drones, can be deployed on China border: Report

The Indian Navy has inducted two Predator drones from an American firm on lease, reports ANI. The drones will be used for surveillance in the Indian Ocean region and can also be deployed along the Line of Actual Control with China in Ladakh, says the report.

The American-origin drones were inducted under the emergency procurement powers granted by Defence Ministry due to the India-China border conflict. Sources told the agency that the drones arrived in India in the second week of November and were inducted into flying operation on November 21 at INS Rajali naval base also known as Arakkonam Naval Air Station in Tamil Nadu.

The drones have already started operations, have an endurance of over 30 hours and are a big asset for the maritime force, sources told the publication.

Under the agreement, American support staff with help only with maintenance whilst sorties, joystick control would be done by Indian Navy personnel, the agency reports quoting sources.