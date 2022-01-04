Indian Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma passes away

Navy's 1971 war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma dies

Sarma, who turned 99 last December, was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the 1971 war

PTI
PTI, Bhubaneswar,
  • Jan 04 2022, 00:52 ist
  • updated: Jan 04 2022, 01:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: PTI File Photo

The Indian Navy's 1971 Indo-Pak war veteran Vice Admiral S H Sarma died here on Monday at the age of 100, his family said.

Sarma was the Flag Officer Commanding Eastern Fleet during the 1971 war. India had defeated Pakistan in the 1971 war leading to the creation of Bangladesh.

Officials said Sarma also served as Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief (FOC in C) of the Eastern Naval Command. He breathed his last at 6.20 pm at a private hospital in Bhubaneswar.

His mortal remains will be taken to his residence here on Tuesday, where people can pay tributes to him, his family said in a statement. The cremation will be performed on January 5.

Vice Admiral Sarma had celebrated his 100th birthday on December 1 last year. He also took part in Azadi ka Amrut Mahostav celebration in Delhi recently.

A Navy spokesperson, however, said Sarma turned 99 on that day.

"Deeply saddened to learn about the passing away of one of #Odisha’s illustrious sons, Vice Admiral S H Sarma, PVSM. The veteran soldier led from the front during many battles India has fought. My thoughts & prayers are with the bereaved family and friends," Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik tweeted.

Condoling his death, Captain Sanjeev Verma, Station HQ, 120 Batallion, Bhubaneswar, said in a message: "He was always a source of inspiration to us. His crucial role as FOC in C of Eastern Naval Command in strategising India's Victory in the Bay of Bengal has mostly remained unspoken." 

