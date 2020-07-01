Railways scraps tender to avoid Chinese firms

Indian Railways scraps tender for thermal cameras to avoid Chinese firms

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS ,
  • Jul 01 2020, 22:11 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2020, 22:11 ist

Close on the heels of BSNL cancelling tender to 4G up-gradation project, Indian Railways also scrapped a bid for thermal cameras after vendors said the specifications may favour Chinese firms.

RailTel, a public sector undertaking in the Ministry of Railways last month floated a tender for  800 Artificial Intelligence-based surveillance cameras that measure body temperatures of individuals and even detect whether a person is wearing a mask or not.

However, vendors made a plea to RailTel that specifications in the tender favoured  Chinese company Hikvision, one of the world’s largest video surveillance companies which currently dominates India’s CCTV market.

They said the technology—DeepInMind—which is part of the specification for the cameras and mentioned in the tender document, is a proprietary feature of Hikvision.

Now,  RailTel has decided to float fresh tender which will encourage wider participation including non-Chinese companies as well as domestic companies. 

Earlier the railways decided to cancel signalling contract given to Chinese companies in dedicated freight corridor. 

Indian Railways
India-China relations
tenders

