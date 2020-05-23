Indian Railways to operate 2,600 Shramik special trains in 10 days

Railways to operate 2,600 special trains in 10 days

Ajith Athrady
  • May 23 2020, 17:09 ist
  • updated: May 23 2020, 17:09 ist
 Indian Railways on Saturday announced that another 2,600 Shramik Special trains will be operated in next 10 days to ferry migrant workers to their home states

The decision is going to benefit around 36 lakh stranded migrants, Railway Board Chairman V K Yadav said.

Indian Railways has run 2,600 Shramik Special Trains in last 23 days. Around 36 lakh stranded migrants have been transported till now to their home states, he said.

The railways is ready to operate Shramik special trains as long as migrants want to go home, he said.

It is to be noted that apart from Shramik Special Trains, Ministry of Railways has started 15 pairs of Special  AC trains from May 12 and 98 per cent tickets are already booked in these trains. Besides, for 200 trains which will be started from June 1, around 30 per cent tickets are booked.

 

