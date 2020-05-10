Indian Railways to resume services from May 12

Indian Railways plans to gradually restart passenger train operations from May 12, initially with 15 pairs of trains and booking will resume in IRCTC website from May 11 at 4 pm.

These trains will be run as special trains from New Delhi Station connecting Dibrugarh, Agartala, Howrah, Patna, Bilaspur, Ranchi, Bhubaneswar, Secunderabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram, Madgaon, Mumbai Central, Ahmedabad and Jammu Tawi, the government said in a statement.

Following this, Railways will start more special services on new routes, based on the available coaches after reserving 20,000 coaches for COVID-19 care centres and adequate number of coaches being reserved to enable operation of up to 300 trains everyday as “Shramik Special” for stranded migrants, said statement from Railways.

Booking for reservation in these trains will start at 4 pm on May 11 and will be available only on the IRCTC website (https://www.irctc.co.in/).

"Ticket booking counters at the railway stations shall remain closed and no counter tickets (including platform tickets) shall be issued. Only passengers with valid confirmed tickets will be allowed to enter the railway stations," the statement said.

However, passengers have to wear face cover and undergo screening at departure. Only asymptomatic passengers will be allowed to board the train, the statement said.

Further details including train schedule will be issued separately in due course, said railways.

The railways suspended passengers and sub-urban railways services on March 23. It halted operation of over 13,500 trains across the country to fight against COVID-19 pandamic.

Only goods trains transporting essential commodoties were operating. From May 1 onwards, Shramik special trains are being operated to ferry stranded people.