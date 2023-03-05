Indian warship in Bahrain for CMF drill; officials meet onboard INS Vikrant

Indian warship INS Trikand has reached Bahrain for her maiden participation in the International Maritime Exercise coordinated by the US-led Combined Maritime Forces (CMF) – a 34-nation naval group that seeks to promote security, stability and prosperity across 8.3 million square km of international waters, including some of the world’s most important shipping lanes.

The exercise Cutlass Express 2023 will unfold at a time when Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan and the top naval brass assemble onboard homegrown aircraft carrier INS Vikrant in the Arabian Sea for this year’s first naval commanders conference, which would deliberate on Indian Navy’s readiness to address maritime challenges like growing Chinese footprint in the Indian Ocean region.

“The IMX/CE-23 is one of the largest multinational maritime exercises in the world and this is the Indian Navy’s maiden IMX participation,” said a navy official. The operational phase of the drill began earlier this week. This, however, would be the second occasion for India to take part in a CMF-led exercise. Earlier on November 22, INS Trikand had participated in the CMF-led Operation Sea Sword 2. Also in September, 2022 INS, Sunayana was part of Operation Southern Readiness, a CMF-led capacity-building drill.

Also Read | India in talks with Embraer, Sukhoi to make small jets locally

India became an associate member of CMF in July 2022 following the announcement made at the 2+2 meeting between Delhi and Washington in April.

“Participation in exercises like Sea Sword-2 and IMX/CE-23 enables the Indian Navy to strengthen relationships and enhance interoperability and collective maritime capability with partners in the IOR,” he said. More than 50 countries including Pakistan – a permanent member of CMF – participate in the Indian Ocean drills. The global exposure coincides with the naval commanders’ conference that assumes significance due to the present geopolitical situation. The navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in tune with India’s growing maritime interests and continues to execute its mandate as the maritime security guarantor.

The global exposure coincides with the naval commanders conference that assumes significance due to the present geopolitical situation. The navy has witnessed significant growth in its operational tasking over the years in tune with India’s growing maritime interests and continues to execute its mandate as the maritime security guarantor.

As a proof of India Navy’s growing reach, two submarines docked at Indonesia and Oman within days while flight trials continue on-board INS Vikrant. The second aircraft carrier Russian-origin INS Vikramaditya has also commenced trials after extended refit programme and is likely to join the service soon.

Admiral R Hari Kumar, the Chief of the Naval Staff, will review Operational, materiel, logistics, human resource development, training and administrative activities undertaken in the last six months. The commanders would also be provided with an update on the ‘Agnipath Scheme’ as the first batch of Agniveers, which also includes the first batch of women Agniveers, is scheduled to pass out from INS Chilka at the end of March 23.

Meanwhile, a successful precision strike by ship launched BrahMos missile with DRDO designed indigenous seeker and booster was carried out from a Kolkata class destroyer.