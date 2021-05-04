3.5L new cases: India's Covid tally crosses 2-cr mark

India's Covid-19 tally crosses 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh new cases

The death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 new fatalities

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • May 04 2021, 09:34 ist
  • updated: May 04 2021, 10:44 ist
An under-construction temporary Covid-19 Care Centre, at Gurudwara Rakab Ganj Sahib in New Delhi, Monday, May, 3, 2021. Credit: PTI Photo

The daily Covid-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 2,02,82,833, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent.  

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.   

(With PTI inputs)

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
India

Related videos

What's Brewing

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Myanmar bomb blasts kill 5 including ousted lawmaker

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

Covid-19: Demand for firewood shoots up in Bengaluru

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

DH Toon | 'Save our lives before you vanish again'

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Golden Globes floats reforms to address diversity

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Transgender soccer referee makes Israeli sports history

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

Curbs easing in US, Europe amid disaster in India

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

How long is the solar system's longest day? Venus knows

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

Star-Studded concert to aid global Covid vaccine drive

 