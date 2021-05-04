India's Covid-19 tally crosses 2-crore mark with over 3.5 lakh new cases

The daily Covid-19 cases in India showed a slight dip with 3,57,229 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, taking the total tally of cases to 2,02,82,833, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll increased to 2,22,408 with 3,449 daily new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am showed.

Registering a steady increase, the active cases have increased to 34,47,133 comprising 17.13 per cent of the total infections, while the national Covid-19 recovery rate stands at 81.77 per cent.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 1,66,13,292, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.10 per cent, the data stated.

(With PTI inputs)