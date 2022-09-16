Indo-Pacific Mission: US Coast Guard Cutter Midgett docks at Chennai Port 

US Coast Guard Cutter Midgett (USCGC Midgett), a Hawaii-based National Security Cutter (NSC), on Friday reached this metropolis for a port visit till September 19 and intends to hold bilateral in-port and at-sea professional exchanges, sharing expertise and best practices in exercises in Coast Guard missions.

USCGC Midgett, which is on a mission to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific through cooperation and maritime domain awareness with the Indian Coast Guard, is aimed at reiterating the 75 years of trusted partnership between the US and India.

The visit by USCGC Midgett follows the RIMPAC (Rim of the Pacific) Exercise in summer 2022, the world’s largest international maritime warfare exercise held biennially. In August 2019, US Coast Guard Cutter Stratton visited Chennai to expand cooperation between personnel, which plays a critical role ensuring freedom of navigation in the Indo-Pacific region.

“Over the course of this voyage, the USCGC has sailed through the region’s waters, interacted with counterparts in the Philippines, Singapore, India, and later, Maldives, and participated in bilateral exercises. The Midgett is equipped with a UAS Scan Eagle drone, MH-65 helicopter and other state-of-the-art equipment,” the US Consulate in Chennai said.

“The US Coast Guard has a longstanding commitment to our allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific,” said Captain Willie Carmichael. He said the team will spend the next four days with its partners from the Indian Coast and will work to advance their capabilities and interoperability through meaningful human interactions.

Welcoming the USCGC Midgett to Chennai, US Consul General in Chennai Judith Ravin said the United States is a proud Indo-Pacific nation, and the vital interests of both countries are inextricably tied to the region.

“India is an important partner of the United States in the Indo-Pacific region. I am confident the US-India partnership during the visit of the USCGC Midgett will further strengthen our bond towards a shared vision of a free and secure Indo-Pacific,” she said.

USCGC Midgett is the largest and most technologically advanced of the US Coast Guard’s newest classes of cutter. The Legend-class national security cutter (NSC) is the centrepiece of the US Coast Guard’s fleet, capable of executing the most challenging operations, including supporting maritime homeland security and defence missions.