Inflation rate in India lesser than US, UK, Germany: Kishan Reddy

Asserting that the NDA has provided a corruption-free government to the nation in the last nine years, Union minister G Kishan Reddy on Monday claimed that the inflation rate in India was lesser than many other countries including the United States, United Kingdom and Germany.

Reddy, who visited Bhubaneswar on the occasion of the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government completing nine years in power at the Centre, told reporters, "The inflation rate in India is lesser than many developed countries including the US, UK, Germany and Japan. Even the fuel price in the country is lesser than many nations."

On a query about unemployment, the Union Minister for Culture, Tourism And Development Of North Eastern Region (DoNER) claimed that the Centre is filling up "80,000 posts every month" and many youths are getting jobs in different sectors due to overall growth.

He said India is manufacturing everything from toys to trains and defence equipment and youths will be benefited from it.

Reddy said during the last nine years in power, no allegation of corruption was raised against the central government.

"Even our critics can't point an accusing finger at us over corruption. PM Modi has been able to provide a corruption-free government," he said.

Stating that people of the country see a progressive PM in Modi, he claimed that the government has met the expectations.

He said India is now the fifth largest economy in the country and it was possible due to the efforts of the Modi government.