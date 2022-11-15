Infosys Science Foundation announces winners of 14th Infosys Prize

The Infosys Science Foundation (ISF) on Tuesday announced the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 in six categories – Engineering and Computer Science, Humanities, Life Sciences, Mathematical Sciences, Physical Sciences and Social Sciences.

The winners are: Engineering and Computer Science - Suman Chakraborty; Humanities - Sudhir Krishnaswamy; Life Sciences - Vidita Vaidya; Mathematical Sciences - Mahesh Kakde; Physical Sciences - Nissim Kanekar, Social Sciences - Rohini Pande.

"The Infosys Prize celebrates the achievements of the recipients and awards them for their contributions to science and research impacting India," an ISF statement said. The prize for each category comprises a gold medal, a citation, and a prize purse of $100,000 (or its equivalent in Rupees).

Panels of accomplished jurors comprising world-renowned scholars and experts shortlisted the winners of the Infosys Prize 2022 from 218 nominations, the statement said. Over the past 13 years, ISF has recognised the accomplishments of some of the best and creative scientific research that has contributed to every aspect of human life, it said.

"In recognising these outstanding researchers, ISF is not just celebrating their personal achievements but also encouraging young minds to explore science and research as a career option," the statement said. Elaborating on the importance of funding science and research in India, N R Narayana Murthy, Founder – Infosys, Trustee – ISF, said there is an urgent need for both government and private sectors to invest more in science and research.

"This is the best way forward to solve the many problems that confront us as a nation and humanity as a whole. Our researchers are the country's frontline warriors in the war against our grand problems. That is why we must encourage them," he said.