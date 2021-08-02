'Initial batches of Covaxin were not of right quality'

Initial batches of Covaxin were not of right quality: Centre's vaccine advisory group chief

However, he added that those initial batches of the vaccine were never used

DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 02 2021, 22:54 ist
  • updated: Aug 02 2021, 22:59 ist
Credit: AFP Photo

The inital batches of Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 vaccine Covaxin were not of "right quality", the Centre's vaccine advisory panel chief told NDTV.

"Initial batches were not of the right quality. But the 3-4th batch has now moved forward. We hope that in the next four-six weeks, Bharat Biotech will ramp up their production," the publication quoted Dr N K Arora, Chairperson, National Vaccine Advisory Group as saying.

However, he added that those initial batches of the vaccine were never used.

In response to Covaxin falling short of supply targets, Arora reportedly made the remark, adding that the production was affected due to the quality issues in the initial batches.

While India has been running one of the largest vaccine campaigns in the world, shortage of jabs, both Covaxin and Covishield, has been a major hurdle in the country's vaccination drive.
 

