Internship for fresh graduates in urban local bodies

Fresh graduates have opportunities to do an internship in urban local bodies and smart cities across the country as the Centre on Thursday(June 4) launched an urban learning internship programme -TULIP.

Housing and Urban Development Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal ''Nishank'' jointly launched the programme and an online portal of TULIP (The Urban Learning Internship Programme) through which fresh graduates can apply for internship from eight weeks to maximum one year to work in different areas including project management, urban planning, building bridges and roads, slum improvement, sanitation, financing, environmental engineering, sanitation and infrastructure.

Though the maximum stream of internships open for engineering graduates, there is some opportunity available for BA, BCA, BCom and law graduates also.

Fresh graduates are eligible for applying for an internship in all 4400 urban local bodies and 100 smart cities across the country.

Puri said that both ULBs and smart cities can utilise youths in improving services, adding youth will bring fresh ideas on how to function local bodies effectively.

On his part, Pokhriyal said the government has an aim to provide internship to one crore youths in the next five years in various sectors.

Housing and Urban Secretary Durga Shanker Mishra said that the ministry is working on producing "specialised cadre" that can be utilised in different sectors.

He said that the online portal will provide a common platform to interested candidates, ULBs and Smart Cities which will post details as per their requirements.

"This is a flexible programme. We have set a target of providing 25,000 fresh engineering graduates in the next one year. An applicant will also have liberty in choosing his or her interesting subject like sanitation, urban planning, infrastructure and financing," Mishra said.