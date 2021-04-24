Invoke NSA against those black marketing Remdesivir: MP home minister

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday directed officials here to take action under the stringent National Security Act against those involved in the black-marketing of Remdesivir injections.
Mishra chaired a meeting of officials from the Gwalior-Chambal division to review the measures for tackling the surge in Covid-19 cases in the area, official sources said.
Remdesivir, a medicine used in the treatment of Covid-19, is in high demand across the country.
Mishra also asked police to take stern action against those involved in spreading fake news related to the pandemic on social media.
