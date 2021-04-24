'Invoke NSA against those black marketing Remdesivir'

Invoke NSA against those black marketing Remdesivir: MP home minister

Remdesivir, a medicine used in the treatment of Covid-19, is in high demand across the country

PTI
PTI, Gwalior,
  • Apr 24 2021, 04:37 ist
  • updated: Apr 24 2021, 04:37 ist
Narottam Mishra. Credit: Twitter Photo (@drnarottammisra)

Madhya Pradesh Home Minister Narottam Mishra on Friday directed officials here to take action under the stringent National Security Act against those involved in the black-marketing of Remdesivir injections.

Mishra chaired a meeting of officials from the Gwalior-Chambal division to review the measures for tackling the surge in Covid-19 cases in the area, official sources said.

Remdesivir, a medicine used in the treatment of Covid-19, is in high demand across the country.

Mishra also asked police to take stern action against those involved in spreading fake news related to the pandemic on social media.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Remdesivir
NSA
Madhya Pradesh
COVID-19

Related videos

What's Brewing

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Resource sites for Covid-related information in B'luru

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Tourists get chance to fly over Chernobyl disaster zone

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Symbol of youth, Italy's Vespa turns 75

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

Ravaged by Covid-19, Brazil faces a hunger epidemic

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

When to seek hospitalisation if Covid-19 positive

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

SpaceX rocketship launches 4 astronauts to ISS

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Basque chocolatiers recreate Picasso's 'Guernica'

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

Covid reaches Everest; altitude sickness-like symptoms

 