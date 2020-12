The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) Chairman K Sivan has been given a year’s extension by the appointments committee of the Union cabinet.

Sivan was due for superannuation on January 14, 2021.

Besides the chairmanship of ISRO, Sivan will now also continue as Secretary, Department of Space till January 14, 2022.

He had taken charge of the posts from A K Kiran Kumar on January 14, 2018.