IT Ministry directs Chinese firms to ensure strict compliance with app ban order

Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 21 2020, 20:45 ist
  • updated: Jul 21 2020, 20:55 ist
The Centre on Tuesday directed 59 Chinese-origin apps, which were banned for security reasons, to ensure strict compliance with its orders, and warned of serious action in case of any violation.

The Union Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology has written to all the Chinese companies, which own these 59 apps, saying that if any mobile application in the banned list is found to be made available by the company through any means for use within India, directly or indirectly, it would be construed as a violation of the government orders, an official in the IT Ministry said.

The government also warned that continued availability and operation of these banned apps, directly or indirectly, is not only illegal but also an offence under the Information Technology Act and other applicable Acts, which would attract penal provisions.

The ban imposed was in exercise of the sovereign powers and section 69A of the Information Technology Act, and that the said companies should ensure strict compliance to the order issued in this regard, said the communication sent to them.

The government on June 29 had banned 59 apps with Chinese links, including TikTok, CamScanner and UC Browser, saying they were prejudicial to sovereignty, integrity and security of the country.

