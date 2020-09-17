ITAT disposes of 5,392 cases between Apr-August

ITAT disposes of 5,392 cases between Apr-August

The Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT) disposed of more than 5,000 cases between April to August, an official statement said on Thursday.

"During the period starting from partial lifting of lockdown in April, 2020 and up to 31st August, 2020, as many as 5,392 cases were disposed of as against filing of 3,078 cases during such period," it said.

The innovative and aggressive use of techniques of Information Technology to dispense justice in the field of direct taxes, in such times when physical hearing of cases was not found feasible on concerns of safety, has been seamlessly adopted by the ITAT, it added.

The 63 benches of ITAT are spread over 28 regular stations and 2 circuit benches at Varanasi and Dehradun.

Administratively, the benches are divided in 10 zones, each headed by a vice president.

All the zones functioned during this period strictly in compliance with the guidelines and instructions issued by the Central and/or state governments.

ITAT President Justice P P Bhatt had directed to start judicial proceedings through video conferencing upon lifting of lockdown, the statement added. 

