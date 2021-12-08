Jacqueline Fernandez visits ED office

Bollywood actor Jacqueline Fernandez was summoned by the Enforcement Directorate again on Thursday for questioning, in connection with a Prevention of Money Laundering Act case lodged against multimillionaire conman Sukesh Chandrashekhar.

On Wednesday, Fernandez appeared before the ED to record her statement as a witness in the case. This was the second round of questioning she had faced.

She arrived at the MTNL building in Central Delhi, where the ED has its office, around 11 am. A woman official, along with five others, were present in the room where her statement was recorded.

Besides Fernandez, Bollywood actor Nora Fatehi also recorded her statement as a witness recently.

Fernandez was briefly stopped at the Mumbai Airport by authorities on Sunday, as there was a look-out notice issued against her.

On Monday, the ED sent her summons to join the ongoing probe, following which she appeared before the agency.

The ED had on Saturday filed a charge sheet under PMLA naming a few Bollywood actors as witnesses. The court had taken cognisance of the charge sheet soon after it was filed and had asked the agency to supply a copy to all those named.

The next hearing in the charge sheet matter is scheduled for December 13.

