Jaishankar holds bilateral meet with Brazil, others

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met and discussed bilateral issues with his counterparts and other leaders from a number of countries, including Brazil and Japan, on the sidelines of the 74th United Nations General Assembly session here.

He tweeted photographs of his meetings with Brazil's Foreign Minister Ernesto Araújo, Sierra Leone's Nabeela Tunis, Ugandan Prime Minister Ruhakana Rugunda and Latvia's Foreign Minister Edgars Rinkevics.

"Honoured to meet PM @RuhakanaR of Uganda. Recalled that PM @narendramodi had articulated India's approach to the African partnership in Kampala in July 2018. India-Uganda ties are a textbook case for South-South cooperation," Jaishankar tweeted.

PM Modi's visit to Uganda last year was the first bilateral tour by an Indian prime minister since 1997.

"Getting to know my new Japanese counterpart, FM @moteging. Expecting to work closely with him on our special relationship," the external affairs minister said in another tweet.

Toshimitsu Motegi was appointed Japan's foreign minister earlier this month.

Jaishankar also posted photographs of his interactions with Singapore Foreign Minister Vivian Balakrishnan, Croatia's FM Gordan Grlic Radman, European Union's Foreign Policy chief Federica Mogherini and the Maldivian Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid.