JEE-Mains results announced, 17 score 100 percentile

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Aug 06 2021, 22:53 ist
  • updated: Aug 06 2021, 23:00 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

The results for JEE-Mains have been declared, the National Testing Agency announced. It added that 17 candidates scored 100 percentile.

Candidates can check results, by clicking here.

More to follow...

jee mains
Education
India News

