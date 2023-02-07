Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls on Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed various issues facing the country.
In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he had a courtesy meeting with Soren.
"Had a courtesy meeting with Jharkhand CM Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji in Delhi today. There was a meaningful conversation on various issues of the country," Kejriwal said.
आज झारखंड CM श्री @HemantSorenJMM जी से दिल्ली में शिष्टाचार मुलाक़ात हुई। देश के विभिन्न मुद्दों पर सार्थक बातचीत हुई। pic.twitter.com/X9TT2uwnTq
— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) February 7, 2023
The meeting assumes significance amid the country's emerging political scenario in the run-up to next year's Lok Sabha polls, as both the AAP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Soren, have been at the forefront of attacking the BJP-led Centre on various issues.
