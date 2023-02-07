Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls on Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed various issues facing the country.

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he had a courtesy meeting with Soren.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Jharkhand CM Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji in Delhi today. There was a meaningful conversation on various issues of the country," Kejriwal said.

The meeting assumes significance amid the country's emerging political scenario in the run-up to next year's Lok Sabha polls, as both the AAP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Soren, have been at the forefront of attacking the BJP-led Centre on various issues.