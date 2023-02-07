Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren calls on Arvind Kejriwal

Jharkhand CM Soren calls on Arvind Kejriwal

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Feb 07 2023, 19:44 ist
  • updated: Feb 07 2023, 19:44 ist
Jharkhand Chief Minister Hemant Soren meets Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal in New Delhi. Credit: PTI Photo

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal met his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren on Tuesday and the two leaders discussed various issues facing the country.

In a tweet, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader said he had a courtesy meeting with Soren.

"Had a courtesy meeting with Jharkhand CM Shri @HemantSorenJMM ji in Delhi today. There was a meaningful conversation on various issues of the country," Kejriwal said.

The meeting assumes significance amid the country's emerging political scenario in the run-up to next year's Lok Sabha polls, as both the AAP and the Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM), led by Soren, have been at the forefront of attacking the BJP-led Centre on various issues.

Arvind Kejriwal
Hemant Soren
Jharkhand
Delhi
India News

