Jharkhand sees first coronavirus death

A 72-year-old man died of coronavirus in Bokaro district, the first COVID-19 death reported in Jharkhand, a health official said on Thursday.

The patient died on Wednesday night, Bokaro District Chief Medical Officer Ashok Kumar Pathak said.

The man was kept in the isolation ward of a hospital after he showed symptoms of the virus on April 5. He was later tested positive for COVID-19, he said.