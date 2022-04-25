Mevani gets bail in case over 'Godse' tweet on PM Modi

Jignesh Mevani gets bail in case over 'Godse' tweet on PM Modi

According to the FIR, he had purportedly posted a tweet, claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi 'considered Godse as God'

PTI
PTI, Kokrajhar ,
  • Apr 25 2022, 15:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 25 2022, 15:55 ist
Gujarat Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani file photo. Credit: PTI Photo

Independent MLA from Gujarat Jignesh Mevani was granted bail on Monday by a Kokrajhar Court in a case related to a tweet by him against Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Kokrajhar First Class Judicial Magistrate Bhavna Kakoty granted him bail with several conditions, details of which are awaited.

Mevani was taken back to the Kokrajhar Jail after the hearing, and his lawyers said they are working on the formalities related to the bail bond.

Mevani was arrested on April 19 from Palanpur town in Gujarat after an FIR was lodged in Kokrajhar Police Station over his tweet, in which he had said Prime Minister Narendra Modi "considered Godse as God".

The MLA was brought to Kokrajhar on transit remand and remanded to a three-day police custody on April 21 by the Kokrajhar Chief Judicial Magistrate.

Check out DH's latest videos:

 

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Jignesh Mevani
Narendra Modi
Twitter
Court
Kokrajhar
FIR
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

Six tips for post-pandemic parenting

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

I was touched inappropriately at a young age: Kangana

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

In Pics | 10 most active volcanoes around the world

Colonialism and its climate change link

Colonialism and its climate change link

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

Civilians in Mariupol steelworks beg for aid

 