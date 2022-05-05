Jignesh Mevani, nine others jailed for three months in unlawful assembly case

A local court in Mehsana Thursday sentenced independent MLA and Dalit leader Jignesh Mevani and nine others to three months imprisonment and imposed a fine of Rs 1,000 each after holding them guilty in a criminal case registered in 2017 for taking out a rally without police permission.

Chief Judicial Magistrate J A Parmar passed the order while holding Mevani and nine others guilty of the criminal offence registered in July 12, 2017 in Mehsana for unlawful assembly under section 143 of the Indian Penal Code.

Kaushik Parmar, co-convener of Rashtriya Dalit Adhikar Manch, had applied for police permission for holding a rally "Azadi Kooch" from Mehsana town to Dhanera in Banaskantha district on July 12, 2017 to mark the first anniversary of flogging of Dalits youths in Una, Gir Somnath district by cow vigilantes. The local administration refused to grant permission citing "law and order" issues. However, the organisers went ahead with the plan and were booked by the local police. Apart from Mevani, Nationalist Congress Party leader Reshma Patel has also been convicted.

Former student union leader of Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) Kanhaiya Kumar, now with Congress, is also one of the accused in the case. However, the trial against him is yet to begin as charges couldn't be framed due to his absence.