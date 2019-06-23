JMM gives a thumbs down to 'one nation, one election'

Tribal leader Shibu Soren's Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has rejected the Centre's proposal to hold simultaneous polls, saying Modi government and the BJP are “hell-bent” on destroying the country's federal structure and democratic principles through their “one nation, one election” pitch.

The party also threatened to approach the court if the government goes ahead with its proposal to hold simultaneous elections, ignoring the views of the Opposition parties on the issue.

“We strongly oppose it,” JMM's executive president and Leader of Opposition in Jharkhand Legislative Assembly Hemant Soren said.

When the Assembly polls are held separately, both the citizens and elected representatives get opportunities “to debate and project local regional issues.”

“India is a parliamentary democracy and it's states and the Union Territories have diverse interests, issues, concerns and policies. But Modi government and the BJP are hell bent on destroying our federal structure and democratic principles. It wants to abolish the importance of issues concerning farmers, labourers, teachers, workers, adivasis and minorities,” Soren, former chief minister of Jharkhand, added.

The JMM, which is the main Opposition party in the current Legislative Assembly of Jharkhand, did not participate in the all-party meeting recently convened by the prime minister to discuss his proposal for simultaneous elections in the country besides other issues.

“We boycotted it as the proposal for simultaneous elections goes against our federal structure and fundamental democratic principles,” JMM leader Sudivya Kumar said.

While the Prime Minister, last week, announced constitution of a committee to deliberate on the proposal for simultaneous elections and give suggestions in a "time-bound manner," the JMM and other regional parties in Jharkhand have adopted a wait and watch policy.

“We have adopted a wait and watch strategy as of now as it's only a proposal at this movement for holding simultaneous elections. We will fight tooth and nail if the government tries to thrust its proposal on us. Besides hitting streets to register our protest, we will also approach court seeking relief. We are not going to accept it in any case,” Kumar added.

Jharkhand is due to go for Assembly polls later this year.

Most of the Opposition parties including Lalu Prasad's RJD, Mayawati's BSP and the Samajwadi Party have firmly opposed the Modi government's proposal for holding simultaneous elections.