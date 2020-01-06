JNU attack cowardice act of ideological defeat: JD(U)

BJP ally JD(U) on Monday described the attack in Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) against students and teachers as a "cowardice act of ideologically defeated" group and demanded the removal of Vice-Chancellor M Jagadesh Kumar, accusing him of being a "silent spectator of dirty games of goons".

Strongly condemning the violence by "masked" people belonging to ABVP on Sunday evening, JD(U) Secretary-General KC Tyagi said JNU is known for debate, dialogue and ideological differences and never for such violence.

Expressing solidarity with the students who were targeted, Tyagi said in a statement, "this is cowardice act of ideologically defeated in the debate,"

He also took strong exception to the "attitude" of the Vice-Chancellor and other authorities, saying they became "silent spectator of dirty games of goons" while police officials "too failed" in performing their duties.

Demanding a "free and fair enquiry" by a Supreme Court judge, Tyagi also demanded the removal of the Vice-Chancellor and other senior administrators in the university.

The Vice-Chancellor and Delhi Police were accused of not taking pro-active steps to stop the violence or save the students and faculty who were targeted by masked people.