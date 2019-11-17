JNUSU asks other universities' students to join protest

The Jawaharlal Nehru Students' Union (JNUSU) has appealed to students of other universities to join its march to Parliament on Monday, to protest against hostel fee hike and other issues affecting higher education.

The students' union will be marching from the JNU towards Parliament on Monday when the winter session will begin.

"At a time when fee hikes are rampant across the country, students have emerged as the first line of defence for inclusive education. We invite all students of Delhi, to join us as we march on foot from JNU to Parliament on the first day of the winter session of Parliament," the JNUSU said.

It also appealed to students outside Delhi to organise agitations on November 18 to mark a National Day of Protest, "to safeguard education as a right, and oppose its transformation into a commodity".

Police said they have made adequate security arrangements along the route of the march.

Police personnel will be deployed at all entry points leading towards Parliament from all possible routes starting from the southwest district, a senior police official said.

"We have fortified the entire area around Parliament with the winter session beginning from tomorrow. Additional police personnel from other districts will also be deployed to avoid any untoward situation," he added.