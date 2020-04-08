Journalist among six new COVID-19 patients in Bhopal

Six more people tested positive for coronavirus in Bhopal, taking the number of such cases in the Madhya Pradesh capital to 91, officials said on Wednesday.

The six new patients include a journalist working with a news channel, a public relations department official said.

He possibly contracted the infection from a police officer who earlier tested positive for coronavirus, the official said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Out of the total 91 patients, one died while two have so far been discharged after recovery, Bhopal Chief Medical and Health Officer Sudhir Deharia said.

Nearly 45 of the COVID-19 patients here are health workers and 12 are police personnel and their families, another official said.

Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has directed the officials concerned to completely seal the borders of Bhopal and Indore, which are affected more by the disease as compared to other districts in the state.

So far, 173 people have tested positive for coronavirus in Indore and 16 of them died.