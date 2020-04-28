Journalist Unions seek PM's assistance on retrenchment

Journalist Unions seek PM's intervention to stop retrenchment in media sector

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 28 2020, 22:26 ist
  • updated: Apr 28 2020, 22:26 ist
Representative image. (Credit: Pixabay Photo)

Journalist Unions have sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi's intervention to stop the retrenchment of news persons amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Follow latest updates on the COVID-19 pandemic here

In a letter to Prime Minister Modi, Press Association, Indian Journalists Union, Working News Cameramen's Association and National Union of Journalists-India (NUJ-I) raised the issue of large scale retrenchments and pay cuts in the media sector.

They urged the government to proactively monitor the situation and take corrective steps to save the working journalists.

"It will also be helpful if recently announced benefits like insurance cover for health professionals can also be extended to journalists on duty," the letter dated April 27 said.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

"In these circumstances, we request you to intervene and ensure that journalists are not sacked or their livelihood is not affected at this moment of crisis. We hope for an immediate intervention from your august office," it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
news media
Prime Minister

What's Brewing

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

'Arthritis drug shows promise in severe COVID-19 cases'

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

IT services companies to suspend hiring this year: Pai

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

Coronavirus: $90 bn could protect 700 mn poor, says UN

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

India's rating could come under pressure: Fitch

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

'2021 Olympics to be cancelled if pandemic not over'

 