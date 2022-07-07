Nadda questions BJP founder's 'mysterious' death

JP Nadda questions BJP founder's 'mysterious death' on birth anniversay

The Jana Sangh was formed as a response to Nehru’s politics of appeasement, Nadda said, and Mukherjee was unhappy with Article 370

Amrita Madhukalya
Amrita Madhukalya, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 07 2022, 00:35 ist
  • updated: Jul 07 2022, 00:35 ist

Bharatiya Janata Party president JP Nadda on Wednesday in a programme to commemorate party founder Syama Prasad Mukherjee on his birth anniversary, said that the Congress government of the time did not conduct an inquiry after he passed away while being lodged in a jail in Srinagar. 

The Jana Sangh was formed as a response to Nehru’s politics of appeasement, Nadda said, and Mukherjee was unhappy with Article 370. 

“The Bharatiya Jana Sangh was established to counter Nehru's policy of appeasement, which made him sad and worried. He gave the slogan ‘Ek Desh Mein Do Nishan, Do Vidhan, Do Pradhan’ will not work. And he went to protest in Jammu and Kashmir on May 11, 1953, and mysteriously passed away on the morning of June 23 in a Srinagar jail,” Nadda said. 

“The Congress and Nehru did not conduct an inquiry, even when his mother wrote to them. Only they can explain why,” Nadda said.  

Nadda said that Mukherjee resigned from the Congress to form the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, which later became the Bharatiya Janata Party. 

“On this day, in 1901 a great patriot, a proponent of cultural nationalism and a great educationist Dr Syama Prasad Mukherjee was born. Today, crores of BJP workers are celebrating his birth anniversary,” Nada said

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

BJP
India News
JP Nadda
Syama Prasad Mookerjee

What's Brewing

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Is this goat the GOAT? Long-eared kid goes viral

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Reliance to bring American fashion brand Gap to India

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

Who could take over as UK prime minister?

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

PICS: Heavy rains submerge Mumbai, daily life affected

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

Liquor flows free in 'dry' Gujarat

 