Jyotiraditya Scindia flags off SpiceJet's Delhi-Tirupati flight

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31

  Oct 17 2021, 14:18 ist
  • updated: Oct 17 2021, 14:52 ist
Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet's flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday. Credit: Twitter\@JM_Scindia

Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia virtually flagged off SpiceJet's flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route on Sunday, the airline said.

The airline will operate the flight three times a week till October 31, according to its statement. 

From October 31, the flight on the Delhi-Tirupati route will be operated four times a week, it mentioned. 

The airline already connects Tirupati with Hyderabad and Pune on its network, it stated.

