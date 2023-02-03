'Kalatapasvi' K Viswanath, who presented Sankarabharanam to Indian cinema, passes away

Legendary Telugu film director, “Kalatapasvi” Kasinadhuni Viswanath (92) passed away in Hyderabad on Thursday night due to age related factors.

Revered as a guru, “a master” by south Indian film stalwarts like K Chiranjeevi, Kamal Haasan, Viswanath was conferred with a Padma Shri in 1992 and Dada Saheb Phalke, the highest honor in Indian cinema, in 2017.

His timeless classics include Sankarabharanam, Sagarasangamam, Swati Muthyam, Saptapadi, Swathi Kiranam, Siri Siri Muvva, , films which were artistic in nature but went on to become huge commercial successes and earned several awards on national, international platforms.

Incidentally, Viswanath breathed last on 2 February, the day his magnum opus Sankarabharanam released in 1980.

Viswanath's films depict the greatness of Indian music, dance and other art forms while also portraying the contemporary, evolving socio-cultural situations and human relations.

Released at a time when the Western music wave was sweeping across the country, his Sankarabharanam (1980), a musical drama, rekindled a generation's interest in Carnatic music.

He directed movies with Haasan (Sagarasangamam, Swatimuthyam, Subha Sankalpam), Chiranjeevi (Subhalekha, Swayamkrushi, Aapadbaandhavudu), Venkatesh (Swarnakamalam), Mammootty (Swati Kiranam) and other actors.

Viswanath was born on 19 February 1930 in Pedapulivarru near Guntur. Illustrious singer SP Balasubrahmanyam was his cousin.

In his films career spanning six decades, Viswanath was honored with many state, national and international awards. His first film as director was in 1965, Aatma Gowravam, a Nandi award winner. He began his journey in direction field as an assistant director with 1951 fantasy film Paathala Bhairavi.

Viswanath also directed nine Hindi films, most of them remakes of his earlier Telugu hits. His last film as director was 2010 Telugu movie Subhapradam.

Tributes are pouring in from the movie industry, government heads and politicians.

“Shocked beyond words! Shri K Viswanath ‘s loss is an irreplaceable void to Indian / Telugu Cinema and to me personally! Man of numerous iconic, timeless films! The Legend Will Live on! Om Shanti !!,” tweeted Chiranjeevi.

“Kalatapasvi Viswanath garu fully understood the transience of life and immortality of art. Hence his art will be celebrated beyond his lifetime and reign. Long live his art. An ardent fan,” wrote Kamal Haasan.

PM Narendra Modi said he was “saddened by the passing away of K Viswanath garu.”

“He was a stalwart of the cinema world, distinguishing himself as a creative and multifaceted director. His films covered various genres and enthralled audiences for decades. Condolences to his family and admirers. Om Shanti.”

Chief ministers of Andhra Pradesh and Telangana Jaganmohan Reddy and K Chandrasekhar Rao also offered their tributes.