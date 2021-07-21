Kalyan Singh's health critical

The condition of former Uttar Pradesh chief minister Kalyan Singh, who has been undergoing treatment at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences (SGPGIMS) since July 4, was stated to be 'critical'.

Singh has been intubated and is on life support system.

''Kalyan Singh's health status is critical.....he has been intubated and put on life saving support system,'' an SGPGIMS release here said on Wednesday..

It said that Singh's clinical parameters were being closely monitored by the expert consultants.