Karnataka II PUC results to be out on Tuesday

The results of the recently concluded II PUC (10+2) examinations will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday at 11:30 am.
The results, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar, will be sent in the form of SMS-es to the registered mobile numbers of the students by 11:30 am.
Over 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the II PUC exams. Even though examinations for most of the subjects was completed in March, students had to wait close to three months, due to nationwide lockdown, to appear for the last exam -- for English -- which was held on 18th June.
Dengue prevention efforts stifled by Covid-19 pandemic
WI vs England series: 5 key things about the first Test
Lebanon Crisis: Bartering child’s dress for food
DH Podcast | The Lead: Amish on his new book Suheldev
Care home residents recreate posters of famous albums
China's lust for water
BCG vaccination can reduce Covid-19 incidence: Study
Bachchans testing Covid-19 +ve an alarm bell for India?