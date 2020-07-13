Karnataka II PUC results to be out tomorrow

Karnataka II PUC results to be out on Tuesday

Rashmi Belur
Rashmi Belur, DHNS,
  • Jul 13 2020, 13:56 ist
  • updated: Jul 13 2020, 13:56 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI

The results of the recently concluded II PUC (10+2) examinations will be announced tomorrow, Tuesday at 11:30 am.

The results, according to Primary and Secondary Education minister S Suresh Kumar, will be sent in the form of SMS-es to the registered mobile numbers of the students by 11:30 am.

Over 6.5 lakh students had appeared for the II PUC exams. Even though examinations for most of the subjects was completed in March, students had to wait close to three months, due to nationwide lockdown, to appear for the last exam -- for English -- which was held on 18th June.

 

Karnataka
PUC
Exam

