KCR, Prashant Kishor continue poll strategy talks for second day

The discussions between Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao and election strategist Prashant Kishor continued for a second consecutive day on Sunday.

Prashant Kishor, who airdashed to Hyderabad on Saturday, had a night halt at Pragati Bhavan, the official residence of the chief minister after day-long discussions.

KCR, as the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) chief is popularly known, on Sunday resumed discussions with Prashant Kishor on the strategy for next year's Assembly elections in Telangana and his plans for a national alternative at the Centre.

The discussions are likely to continue throughout the day. KCR's son and TRS working president KT Rama Rao also discussed various issues with PK, as the political strategist is popularly called.

KCR's discussions with Kishor assume significance in view of the latter's recent series of meetings with the Congress leadership and his reported plans to join the grand old party.

Kishor is understood to have shared with KCR the result of the survey done by his team in 89 Assembly constituencies in Telangana. He had already given a report to the TRS president on the survey done in 30 constituencies.

With Kishor's recent moves raising question marks on whether he would continue to work with the TRS, the election strategist is believed to have assured KCR that he would honour his commitment.

The TRS leader and Kishor are also reported to have exchanged views on the current political situation in the country and KCR's plans to forge an alliance of regional parties.

The discussions come ahead of the 21st foundation day celebrations of TRS scheduled in Hyderabad on April 27. Party sources indicated that the inputs given by Kishor may come up for discussion at the day-long plenary.

Based on the outcome of the survey by Kishor's team, the TRS chief may guide the party leaders to strengthen the organisation ahead of the 2023 polls.

Last month, KCR revealed that he is working with Kishor, describing him as a close friend for the past 7-8 years, KCR had claimed that he never took money for his work. "Prashant Kishor never takes money for work. Take it from me. He is not a paid worker. You people don't know who Prashant Kishor is and what his commitment is for the nation," he said.

KCR said since Prashant Kishor worked in 12 states and can help in impacting national politics, he invited him to work with him. The TRS chief said that Prashant Kishor with apps, surveys and his i-PAC team knows people's pulse.

