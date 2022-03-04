KCR to leave for Jharkhand to extend aid to kin of Galwan martyrs on March 4

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao who is currently camping in the national capital will proceed to Ranchi on Friday to fulfil his promise given to extend support to the families of jawans martyred in Galwan Valley clashes at the Chinese border, an official release said.

The release on Thursday night said KCR will give the cheques for Rs 10 lakh each, to two martyrs' family members along with his Jharkhand counterpart Hemant Soren at his official residence at Ranchi.

The Telangana government had earlier extended support to Colonel Santosh Babu, belonged to Telangana, who was martyred in the Galwan clashes. Rao then announced that the state government would extend help to 19 Army personnel who were martyred in the same clash.

In this backdrop, to keep the promise, the CM would go to Jharkhand and give the financial assistance to the kin of two jawans who were martyred, the release said. KCR will extend help to other jawans who were martyred at Galwan, as promised later after polls as there is model code of conduct in place in some of the states.

Check out latest videos from DH: