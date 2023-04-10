Kerala actress Praveena moves Delhi Police against man harassing her, her daughter

A Malayalam actress has approached the Delhi Police seeking action against a youth who is relentlessly harassing her and her daughter despite being arrested earlier.

Praveena (45), who has an acting careering of 25 years, has written to the police last week seeking registration of a case against Bhagya Raj (23), who hails from Tamil Nadu and is learnt to be residing in the national capital, claiming that he continues to post her and her daughter's morphed pictures.

In her complaint, the actress claimed that Bhagya Raj is stalking her and tarnishing the image of her family for the past four years through social media. She claimed he has sent around 500 morphed pictures of her and her daughter to her relatives, friends and co-artists through Facebook and Instagram.

She said she had initially ignored these and did not respond but later approached Kerala Police, which arrested Bhagya Raj. However, she said, he was out of jail and started to harass her again and drag her daughter into it by sending morphed images to her friends and others.

Recently, she said, the suspect is spreading fake death news of her family and sending messages like "RIP Praveena" with her and family's photo. Praveena said that she could not concentrate on her work while her daughter's studies were also affected by it.

She said she had earlier approached cyber police in Kerala but with the transfer of officers and lack of personnel, it has not reached anywhere. She said she is being targeted through new fake accounts while sharing details of such accounts and morphed images she received.

Bhagya Raj, who was said to be a computer science student in Delhi when she complained against him first, was arrested by Kerala Police after Praveena complained that he had downloaded her photos from social media and morphed it to send it to her friends and colleagues. She said since his release on bail, he has been targeting her.