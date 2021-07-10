Kerala CPM leader under scanner for electoral setbacks

Former minister and senior leader G Sudhakaran is under scanner after the CPM in Kerala decided to examine the reasons for setbacks at some of the seats in the recent Assembly elections.

According to sources, the CPM Alappuzha district committee pointed fingers at Sudhakaran for the anti-party activities against party candidate H Salam at Ambalappuzha constituency.

Sudhakaran, who was the sitting MLA, was asked to keep off from the election citing the maximum two-term norm. After Salam was announced as a candidate, some poster campaigns appeared against him. But the party worked to ensure his victory.

There were also reports that Sudhakaran kept off from the two-day state committee meeting that concluded today.

CPM state secretary-in-charge A Vijayaraghavan told reporters that the party decided to examine the reasons for the defeat. But it was not targeted at anyone personally, he commented.

Party sources said that it was quite an unprecedented move to initiate an internal probe against a senior party leader in the state.