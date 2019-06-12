Kerala CPM on the defensive over political violence

The CPM in Kerala is yet again on the defensive over political violence with a CPM dissident in the party's citadel Kannur in North Kerala alleging the role of a CPM MLA in the recent brutal attack on him.

CPM dissident C O T Nazeer, who was brutally attacked at Thalasserry in Kannur district on May 18, has repeatedly alleged that CPM's Thalasserry MLA A N Shamseer hatched a conspiracy to murder him.

While Kerala Chief Minister and senior CPM leader Pinarayi Vijayan sought to defend it by making a statement in the Kerala Assembly on Tuesday that Nazeer did not mention the name of the MLA in the statements given to the police, Nazeer came out with a much serious allegation that the police did not record his statement against the MLA by naming him.

Nazeer said that he had raised corruption allegations against the MLA. Moreover, he contested as a rebel against the party's senior leader P Jayarajan at Vadakara in North Kerala in the Lok Sabha election. These were the provocations for the attack on him.

The CPM in Kerala has been widely accused of perpetrating political killings in the state, especially in the northern parts. It was also widely considered to be one reason for left-front's debacle in the elections. Even at its stronghold in North Kerala, there was strong resentment among the public and even among many left-front workers over the political killings.

Over the last three years around 30 political killings took place in Kerala, the latest being the killing of two Youth Congress workers at Kasargod.