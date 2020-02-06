Kerala girl overcomes decade-old political violence trauma, becomes doctor

Two decades after one of her legs was shattered in a crude bomb explosion during a political clash at Kannur district in North Kerala, local girl Asna has become a doctor, overcoming her physical disabilities, and was also fortunate enough to start career at her native place itself.

Asna was eight-year old while she became a living victim of the political violence on September 27, 2000. Country bombs hurled by BJP-RSS activists against Congress workers landed at the house of Asna and shattered her right leg as she was playing in front of the house. Doctors had no other option but to amputate her right leg and she was in hospital bed for nearly three months.

The bombing and long hospital stay ignited a desire in little Asna to become a doctor as she grew up. The frequent hospital visits to change the prosthesis kept on fueling her desire. Her father Nanu, mother Santha and brother Anand gave moral support to her. She also got massive support from well-wishers.

Asna secured A-plus grade in SSLC examination, scored 86 percent marks in Higher Secondary examinations and got admission to MBBS at Kozhikode medical college. The government was also generous enough to install a lift at the medical college considering the plight of the young girl in climbing the college steps.

Asna joined service as doctor at a government family health centre near her house on an temporary basis.

"During my long hospital stay as a kid, doctors and nurses used to give me stethoscope and other medical apparatus for playing. That indeed triggered the desire to become a doctor. I am really excited that I could achieve the desired and am happy that I could begin my service as doctor at my native place itself," said Asna.

Asna was accorded a reception by local people as she joined service the other day. More people are also reaching the family health centre to personally congratulate her.