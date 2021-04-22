Kerala sees close to 27k Covid cases in biggest spike

Kerala reported 26,995 Covid-19 cases on Thursday, in the highest single day surge so far, taking the infection count to 13,22,054 and those under treatment to over 1.5 lakh.

As many as 6,370 have recovered, taking the total recoveries to 11,60,472. The toll has climbed to 5,028 with 28 additional deaths,Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said.

Ernakulam recorded the highest number of cases, accounting for 4,396 cases, followed by Kozhikode with 3,372 cases.

Thrissur, Malappuram, Kottayam and Thiruvananthapuram reported over 2000 cases today,Vijayan told reporters here. As part of the second mass testing, 1,40,671 samples were collected on Wednesday.

In the last 24 hours, including these samples, 1,35,177 samples were tested and the Test Positivity Rate (TPR) was 19.97 per cent.

According to a government release, 1,47,28,177 samples have been tested so far.

Of the positive cases, 69 are health workers, 275 had come from outside the state and 24,921 were infected through contact.

At least 3,55,209 people are presently under observation, including 15,791 in hospitals.

In Ernakulam district,25,724 people are undergoing treatment for the infection and in Kozhikode 20,554.