Kid falls into gutter in Mumbai

In a shocking incident, a three-year-old boy has fallen into an open gutter from in the Goregaon western suburbs of Mumbai.

The incident took place on Wednesday evening at 10.30 pm in the Ambedkar Nagar area of Goregaon.

At the time of going to press on Thursday evening, the search and rescue operations were still underway.

A video of the disturbing incident has gone viral on social media.

The Brihan Mumbai Municipal Corporation and Mumbai Fire Brigade are making all efforts to track the boy.

"Search and rescue operations were on. Because of water current and force, there is the possibility that the boy would have dragged to main drainage line," officials said.

Meanwhile, Mumbai mayor Prof Vishwanath Mahadeshwar assured action against erring staff as the gutter was kept open.