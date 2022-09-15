Kovind to release book titled 'Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas Performer's Implementation'

Former president Ram Nath Kovind will launch a book that delves into the life and works of B R Ambedkar and the initiatives taken by Prime Minister Narendra Modi to implement the ideals of the social reformer.

The book, titled Ambedkar and Modi: Reformer's Ideas Performer's Implementation, compiled by Bluekraft Digital Foundation, has a foreword by music composer and Rajya Sabha member Ilaiyaraaja.

Before the book launch, former chief justice of India K G Balakrishnan will inaugurate an exhibition on the 'Life and Times of Dr B R Ambedkar' at the Nehru Memorial Museum and Library here.

The book delves deep into the life, works and achievements of Ambedkar from a scholarly perspective, and presents an undeniable convergence between his ideals and "the new India's development journey", an official said.

In 12 chapters dealing with domains as varied as infrastructure, education, socio-economic mobility, gender equality, self-reliance and many more -- the book not only presents Ambedkar's vision of India, but also takes into account several achievements of Modi and his government.

It chronicles the achievements of the Modi government in taking formal banking services to the remotest of areas, extending health insurance and transitioning from the idea of women empowerment to that of women-led development.

The book talks about the achievements under Modi's leadership to highlight the comparison between the vision of India as Ambedkar saw it and its effective and logical implementation, another official said.