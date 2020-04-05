Lack of COVID-19 test kits a real challenge: A Yadav

Lack of coronavirus testing kits a real challenge: Akhilesh Yadav

Yadav also said in Hindi, "Socho andar ki roshni bujhaakar kaun paa sakaa hai baahar ke ujaale."

PTI
PTI, Lucknow,
  • Apr 05 2020, 14:43 ist
  • updated: Apr 05 2020, 14:43 ist
Samajwadi Party President Akhilesh Yadav. (PTI file photo)

Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav on Sunday claimed that there are not enough coronavirus testing kits for people, and termed it "a real challenge" in the fight against the viral infection.

Track live updates on coronavirus here

"Not enough testing kits for people. Not enough personal protective equipment for healthcare workers. Not enough meals to feed the poor. These are the real challenges today," he said in a tweet.

Yadav also said in Hindi, "Think, how anyone will get external brightness by extinguishing their inner light ('Socho andar ki roshni bujhaakar kaun paa sakaa hai baahar ke ujaale')."

His remark comes days after Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave a call to people of the country to light candles on April 5 evening and display India's collective resolve to defeat coronavirus.

Also Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases

Modi urged people to turn off lights at their homes and light candles, lamps or turn on mobile phone torches at 9 pm on Sunday for nine minutes to "end the darkness of coronavirus".

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Akhilesh Yadav
Uttar Pradesh
Coronavirus
COVID-19
India
testing
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

Impact of COVID-19 on Middle East conflicts

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

ONGC's SOS to govt: Cut cess, royalty, free gas price

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Tablighi row: 6 places in Kanpur marked 'red zones'

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

Man suspected of COVID-19 attempts suicide in hospital

 