Lalu, Mulayam Singh Yadav meet in Delhi

RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav and Samajwadi Party (SP) patriarch Mulayam Singh Yadav met here on Monday.

SP president and Mulayam Singh Yadav's son Akhilesh Yadav was also present in the meeting.

In a tweet in Hindi, Lalu said, "Met the country's senior most socialist friend Shri Mulayam Singhji and enquired about his wellbeing. We have common concerns and fight about farmers, inequality, the poor and the unemployed."

देश के वरिष्ठतम समाजवादी साथी आदरणीय श्री मुलायम सिंह जी से मुलाकात कर उनका कुशलक्षेम जाना।खेत-खलिहान,ग़ैर-बराबरी, अशिक्षा,किसानों,गरीबों व बेरोजगारों के लिए हमारी सांझी चिंताएँ और लड़ाई है। आज देश को पूंजीवाद और सम्प्रदायवाद नहीं बल्कि लोकसमता एवं समाजवाद की अत्यंत आवश्यकता है। pic.twitter.com/XWA2goMjG8 — Lalu Prasad Yadav (@laluprasadrjd) August 2, 2021

He also tweeted pictures of the meeting, and said, "Today, the country is in dire need of equality and socialism, not capitalism and communalism."

Akhilesh Yadav also tweeted pictures of the meeting.

Sources in both parties said the meeting took place in the national capital.

Earlier in the day, Akhilesh Yadav attended Lok Sabha proceedings.