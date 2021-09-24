Landslides in Kinnaur, Shimla following heavy rains

Landslides in Kinnaur, Shimla following heavy rains

In Shimla, a road near Home Guard Office has been blocked due to a landslide on Thursday evening and road restoration work is underway

PTI
PTI, Shimla,
  • Sep 24 2021, 14:27 ist
  • updated: Sep 24 2021, 15:37 ist
Commuters stand near the caved-in portion of a road after heavy rainfall, in Shimla. Credit: PTI Photo

Heavy rain has triggered landslides in Kinnaur and Shimla districts of Himachal Pradesh, a senior disaster management official said on Friday.

State Disaster Management Director, Sudesh Kumar Mokhta, said the national highway from Puwari to Kaza in Kinnaur district has been blocked after a landslide on Thursday evening.

In Shimla, a road near Home Guard Office has been blocked due to a landslide on Thursday evening and road restoration work is underway.

The official said that Naina Devi in Bilaspur received 180.6 mm rain followed by Kandaghat in Solan that received 65.2 mm rain. Shimla received 54.6 mm in the 24- hour period ending 9.30 am on Friday.

Check out latest DH videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Shimla
Landslide
India News

Related videos

What's Brewing

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

In Pics: Mass expulsion of Haitian migrants from Texas

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

Explained | What WHO's pollution norms mean for India

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

'Kota Factory 2' series review: A missed opportunity

Who will be the next Bond?

Who will be the next Bond?

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

Dubai turns page on Covid: Jobs market hottest in 2 yrs

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

IPL 2021 RCB vs CSK: SWOT Analysis

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

Ancient footprints re-write human history in America

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

ITC Maurya told to pay Rs 2 cr to woman for bad haircut

 