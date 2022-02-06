Lata Mangeshkar was a big fan of James Bond

Not many would be aware that Lata Mangeshkar was a loyal James Bond fan, and has seen all the moves featuring the fictional British secret agent working for MI6.
Actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig have played the maverick agent in 27 productions.
For her, Sean Connery was the perfect Bond.
On Sean Connery's, Lata Didi wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences.”
