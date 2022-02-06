Lata Mangeshkar was a big fan of James Bond

Her favourite Bond was Sean Connery and she had expressed her sadness on his death

Mrityunjay Bose 
Mrityunjay Bose , DHNS,
  • Feb 06 2022, 14:13 ist
  • updated: Feb 06 2022, 14:16 ist
Lata Mangeshkar. Credit: AFP File Photo

Not many would be aware that Lata Mangeshkar was a loyal James Bond fan, and has seen all the moves featuring the fictional British secret agent working for MI6. 

Actors Sean Connery, David Niven, George Lazenby, Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Pierce Brosnan and Daniel Craig have played the maverick agent in 27 productions. 

Lata Mangeshkar: 'Queen of Melody' who redefined music in India

For her, Sean Connery was the perfect Bond. 

On Sean Connery's, Lata Didi wrote: “Deeply saddened to hear, Sir Sean Connery is no more. The perfect Bond who enthralled the audiences and stood tall as one of the most charismatic personalities in the entertainment industry. Such legends come rare! Heartfelt condolences.”

