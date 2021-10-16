LeT commander among two militants killed in encounter in J&K's Pulwama

Umar Mustaq Khandey, a Lashkar-e-Toiba (LeT) commander, who was involved in the killing of two policemen in February, was gunned down alongwith his associate in an encounter with security forces in Pampore area of south Kashmir’s Pulwama district on Saturday.

Khanday was in the list of top 10 targets issued by J&K police in August. Kashmir zone police in a tweet said that Khandey was involved in the killing of two policemen - Mohammad Yousf and Suhail Ahmad in Baghat area of Srinagar while they were having tea in February this year.

“We are committed to hunt down these terrorists who try to create fear among masses and spread mischief and tumult in the valley. Such elements and their name should be excised from society,” the police tweeted.

The identity of the second slain militant was not immediately known. The gunfight broke out in the wee hours of Saturday after security forces cordoned Drangbal area of Pampore following a tip off about the presence of militants there.

Violence has witnessed a spurt in Jammu and Kashmir in October. Police said 13 militants have been gunned down in nine encounters after the killing of seven civilians, including four from minority communities, since the first week of October.

“We have neutralised three out of five terrorists in Srinagar city within less than 24 hours,” a police spokesperson said.

Seven army soldiers, including two junior commissioned officers (JCOs), have also been killed during counter-terrorist operations in border Poonch district of Jammu region since last week.

