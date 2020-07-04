Life is certainly precious: Pune man gets gold mask, worth almost Rs 3 lakh, to protect himself from coronavirus

The Covid-19 pandemic has not discouraged fashionistas and fashion-lovers from putting their best foot (or masks!) forward.

Fashion retailers have taken it upon themselves to turn this crisis into an opportunity. Masks with block prints, customised messages and photographs of the users themselves or their favourite icons have already made waves on social media. Businesses and retailers are also trying to use different materials, metals, organic materials that are selling like hot cakes because of their unique, biodegradable and long-lasting qualities.

Among these eccentric masks is one made of solid gold.

Maharashtra: Shankar Kurade, a resident of Pimpri-Chinchwad of Pune district, has got himself a mask made of gold worth Rs 2.89 Lakhs. Says, "It's a thin mask with minute holes so that there's no difficulty in breathing. I'm not sure whether this mask will be effective." #COVID19 pic.twitter.com/JrbfI7iwS4 — ANI (@ANI) July 4, 2020

Shankar Kurade, a man from Pimpri-Chinchwad in Maharashtra's Pune, got himself a gold mask worth Rs 2.89 lakh. Taking the 'Life is precious' adage almost literally, Kurade says his gold mask is thin and has holes to allow breathing. He also claims the mask weighs 50 grams

News agency ANI tweeted multiple photos of Shankar Kurade's shining Covid-19 armour, which went viral on social media. Kurade, however, is unsure of the masks' effectiveness.

India, on Saturday, reported its highest daily spike of 22,771 new coronavirus cases taking the country's Covid-19 tally to 6,48,315 on Saturday, while the death toll rose to 18,655 with 442 new fatalities, according to the Union Health Ministry data.