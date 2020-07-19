Liquor worth Rs 70 lakh seized in 'dry' Bihar

Liquor worth Rs 70 lakh was seized in Bihar's Araria district and seven persons were arrested in a joint operation by the excise department and the police, officials said on Sunday.

Acting on a tip-off, police and excise officials intercepted two trucks at the toll plaza in Town police station area on Saturday night and seized 648 cartons of liquor, Araria Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Pushkar Kumar said.

The value of the seized liquor is estimated to be around Rs 70 lakh in the market, he said, adding that two drivers and a cleaner of the trucks were arrested.

Four persons, who later arrived at the spot in an SUV, were also arrested in connection with the seizure, Kumar said.

The two trucks and the SUV have also been seized, he said.

The consignment was being taken to Muzaffarpur in north Bihar from West Bengal via Araria, the officer said.

Police are investigating the matter in order to unravel the smuggling network, he said.

Bihar is a 'dry' state after it banned liquor in April 2016.