News Live: Cyclone Asani brings strong winds, rain to parts of Andhra Pradesh

Yoon Suk-yeol was sworn in as South Korean president Tuesday in a huge ceremony at Seoul's National Assembly, taking office at a time of high tensions with the nuclear-armed North.
"I solemnly swear before the people that I will faithfully perform the duties of the president," said Yoon, a hawkish conservative who has vowed to get tough with Pyongyang.
They are fascist people, and I am sure some of them want to kill me: Jignesh Mevani
After spending nearly ten days in police custody and jail, during which he finished reading tennis legend Andre Agassi's autobiography, Mevani's life seems to have changed with the Congress backing him to emerge as its star leader in the run-up to the Gujarat Assembly polls.
Cyclone Asani brings strong winds, rain in Andhra Pradesh
Rahul Gandhi to visit Gujarat on May 10 to woo tribals
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be on a day's visit to the poll-bound Gujarat on Tuesday where he will address a meeting of tribals in Dahod.
He will be addressing a public meeting 'Adivasi Satyagraha Rally' at Navjivan Arts and Commerce College in Dahod, the party said.
UN Human Rights Council to meet Thursday on Ukraine
The UN Human Rights Council announced it will convene a special session on Thursday to address alleged worsening Russian violations in its war in Ukraine.
Queen won't attend Parliament opening due to mobility issues
Queen Elizabeth II will not attend the opening of Parliament on Tuesday amid ongoing mobility issues.
Buckingham Palace said in a statement Monday that the decision was made in consultation with her doctors and that she had “reluctantly'' decided not to attend.